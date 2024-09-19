Man shot, killed trying to stop fight between girls in Florida City: Police

Miami-Dade police are searching for the person who fired the shots that left a man dead in Florida City.

The shooting happened Tuesday at around 5:31 p.m. in the area of NW 14th Street and 1st Court, authorities said.

Investigators say a group of girls were in a dispute when the victim, 47-year-old Johnny Lewis Stevenson Jr., tried to intervene.

Video of the scene appears to show the fight in question starting on a bus and then moving onto a street.

Stevenson was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call (305) 471-TIPS (8477), or text “CrimeStoppers305” to 738477. You can also visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip."