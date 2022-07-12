Man Shot Several Times in Little Haiti

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Little Haiti.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 65th Street.

Responding officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was alert but transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not provided any details on the shooting or a suspect.

