Miami

Man Shot Several Times in Little Haiti

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Little Haiti.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 65th Street.

Responding officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was alert but transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not provided any details on the shooting or a suspect.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamishootingLittle Haiti
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us