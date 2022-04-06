Man Stabbed to Death in Domestic Dispute at Luxury Miami High-Rise: Police

What to Know A 27-year-old man was killed in a stabbing at a luxury high-rise in Miami Sunday, police said

Friends identified the man as Christian Toby Obumseli

Police said a woman was detained at the scene and later taken for a mental health evaluation

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a Miami high-rise over the weekend in what officials are calling a domestic dispute.

The incident happened Sunday night at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at the building and found the 27-year-old victim, who was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said a woman was detained at the scene and later taken for a mental health evaluation. Her identity wasn't released.

Police haven't released the victim's name, but friends identified him as Christian Toby Obumseli.

The friends said Obumseli lived in the building with his girlfriend. They said the two moved to South Florida from Texas in the past couple years.

Friends of Christian Toby Obumseli said they were shocked to learn of his killing.

"He was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, would bring a smile to anyone," friend Josh Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the couple's friends are in shock over his killing.

"These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary," Ramsey said. "We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this."

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.