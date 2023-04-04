Hialeah

Man Found Stabbed to Death Inside Hialeah Home: Police

Police said detectives were interviewing five people who live in the home

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside of a home in Hialeah Tuesday morning.

Hialeah Police said officers arrived at the home in the 6300 block of West 16th Avenue before 6 a.m.,

Police confirmed the victim's body was found inside. His identity wasn't released.

Police said detectives were interviewing five people who live in the home, but no arrests have been made and they're not currently looking for a suspect.

