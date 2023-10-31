Man rescued after small plane crashes in the Florida Everglades

A man has been rescued after his small plane crashed in Southwest Broward.

Chopper 6 captured the small plane crashed in the Florida Everglades as a man stood on the wing requesting help.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 172M crashed around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said they didn't receive reports about an aircraft down until about 10 a.m.

The plane, which is believed to be based out of a Miami-Dade flight school, went down in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp located at 18599 Krome Ave in Southwest Broward County.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The aircraft was in a very isolated area of the Everglades which can only be accessed by specialized assets, requiring Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airboat and Miami Dade Fire Rescue’s aviation unit.

MDFR units responded to the scene and found one man onboard that was suffering from a leg injury.

Units performed a hoist operation to safely remove the man from the aircraft and transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood to be treated for his injuries.

At this time, officials have not released any information on what led to the plane crash or the identity of the pilot.

The scene will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.