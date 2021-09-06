Fort Lauderdale Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Car With Baby Inside

Police are searching for a suspect after surveillance video shows him stealing a car that had a baby inside Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

In the footage, a man gets into a black sedan in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and drives off.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The mother left her car running with her baby in the backseat. She's seen running outside of the convenience store after she realizes what's happening and tries to stop the driver. At one point, the car hits her, but she keeps trying to stop him.

Police are searching for a suspect after surveillance video shows him stealing a car that had a baby inside. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

'My child was in there. Any parent would do that, but she's OK," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

A Good Samaritan followed the suspect until he stopped the vehicle and fled, leaving the child behind, Fort Lauderdale police said. He bailed out about a mile away on Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue.

"Lesson learned," the mother said. "There’s still crazy people out here. Lesson learned."

The suspect, wearing a blue basketball jersey, is seen in the surveillance footage casually walking behind the woman while she's paying at the register.

The baby is OK, and police are still searching for the suspect. A subject who was believed to be involved in this incident was detained and later released when officers determined he was not involved, police said.