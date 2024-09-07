Man stole Patek Philippe watches in armed robberies across country: Miami Police

Miami Police have arrested a man who they say was responsible for several pricey robberies that spanned across the country.

Yeison Jose Bolivar, 25, was arrested Thursday after police said he and two other suspects robbed a man at gunpoint for his $50,000 Patek Philippe watch back in April on Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami Police also discovered Bolivar was allegedly involved in robberies in Port St. Lucie, New York, New Jersey and California.

Detectives recovered another Patek Phillipe watch worth approximately $1 million that was stolen from Beverly Hills as well as a rifle stolen from Port St. Lucie.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Bolivar remains booked in Miami-Dade jail on charges of armed robbery with a firearm. He is also wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey.

The two men who allegedly helped Bolivar in the April robbery – Kerwin Campos and Yiefer Capote Diaz – were also arrested on Thursday.