Miami-Dade County

Man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Opa-locka: Police

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue

By NBC6

NBC6

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Opa-locka Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

Opa-locka Police officials said it appears the man was struck by an Amtrak train and killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the train stopped and detectives at the scene with the body covered nearby.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Police responded to investigate. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyOpa-locka
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us