Man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Opa-locka: Police

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Opa-locka Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

Opa-locka Police officials said it appears the man was struck by an Amtrak train and killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the train stopped and detectives at the scene with the body covered nearby.

Miami-Dade Police responded to investigate. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.