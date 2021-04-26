Man Surrenders In Connection With Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run That Left Teen Bicyclist Dead

More than a year after an 18-year-old was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in northwest Miami-Dade, a man has turned himself in to face charges in connection with the crash.

Frederick Howard Bailey, 45, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Monday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving with a suspended license and attempted tampering with physical evidence, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The charges stem from the Feb. 9, 2020 crash that killed Derek Betancourt.

Authorities haven't released details on the arrest but attorneys for Betancourt's family confirmed the arrest is connected to the crash.

Miami-Dade Police said Betancourt was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by a Mercedes Benz C300 in the area of Northwest 196th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue.

The car fled the scene and Betancourt was left in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betancourt's mother spoke out after her son's death as she pleaded for answers from the community about who hit him.

"He was my child. He was only 18 years old. Full of life," Yanelis Betancourt said. "He wasn’t a dog to be thrown that way and be left behind."

Bailey was being held on $16,500 bail, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.