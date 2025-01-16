Golden Glades

Man taken to hospital after report of possible shooting on Golden Glades

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was loaded into an ambulance after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they got a medical call "possibly in reference to a shooting" on the Golden Glades Interchange on Thursday.

Chopper6 captured video of a man who appeared to be in medical scrubs standing outside the vehicle, which had both of its front left and right windows broken. He appeared to be bleeding from his face.

That man was later placed onto a stretcher and taken into an ambulance.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

