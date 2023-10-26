Man tried to offer drugs in exchange for sex with 11-year-old: Miami Springs Police

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he tried to offer drugs in exchange for sex with an 11-year-old in Miami Springs.

Moises Ledon, 35, was arrested Wednesday on charges including cocaine possession, cannabis possession, lewd or lascivious offenses on a person under 16, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, tampering with physical evidence, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, Miami Springs Police officials said.

Police said their investigation began after they received a tip from a Miami Springs Middle School student that Ledon had dropped off drugs to other students in the area.

Investigators discovered Ledon was negotiating to give drugs in exchange for sex with an 11-year-old student, officials said.

Miami Springs Police Moises Ledon

According to an arrest report, Ledon had approached the 11-year-old and her friend at a supermarket in Hialeah and asked her if she smoked.

The girl said she smokes vapes, and Ledon told her he could provide some if she gave him her phone number, which she gave him, the report said.

Ledon and the girl began to exchange text messages about the vapes, and when the girl messaged that she didn't have money to pay for them, they discussed sex acts, the report said.

The girl had messaged Ledon that she was 11 and in middle school, and he had messaged her "U cute," also lying and telling her he was 25, the report said.

At one point, Ledon sent the young girl a suggestive picture and she asked if that meant he wanted oral sex, and his response was “Yes," police said.

Ledon had agreed to drop off the vapes at Stafford Park in Miami Springs and on Oct. 18, he drove by and threw the bag out of his car window, the report said.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police officer assigned to the school was later tipped off about the incident, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Moises Ledon

An officer posing as an underage student arranged to meet Ledon for sex in exchange for drugs and when Ledon arrived at the meet-up spot, he was taken into custody, officials said.

Ledon tried to run and had to be tackled by officers, officials said. He was found with bags of cocaine, marijuana and vapes, police said.

Ledon was arrested and booked into jail. He appeared before a judge Thursday where he asked for mercy.

"Your honor, give me a chance, you will never see me again," he said.

The judge set Ledon's bond at $74,500 and ordered him to stay away from children and all schools.

Parents at the school were shocked to learn of the arrest.

"I would have never thought that here at all," Christy Rodriguez said. "I just think we need to keep an eye out, know who their friends are and definitely monitor their internet. This is scary. This is freaking me out right now."

Police said no children were harmed during the investigation, but they're asking parents or guardians whose children attend local schools and have come in contact with Ledon to contact them.