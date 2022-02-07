Coral Gables

Man Was Buying Lottery Tickets at Coral Gables Publix Before Fatal Shooting: Police

The Saturday night shooting left 50-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro dead and 51-year-old Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez facing a second-degree murder charge

A man who was shot and killed inside a Coral Gables Publix over the weekend had been purchasing lottery tickets before a dispute with another customer led to the shooting, police said.

The Saturday night shooting left 50-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro dead and 51-year-old Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez facing a second-degree murder charge.

According to an arrest report released Monday, Pineyro had been standing in the customer service area of the Publix at 106 Ponce De Leon Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and was purchasing lottery tickets when Lugo-Gutierrez approached him from behind as a "notable line was forming."

Pineyro and Lugo-Gutierrez got into a verbal dispute, and at one point, Pineyro lunged toward Lugo-Gutierrez with an extended left arm and open left palm, but momentarily lost his balance, the report said.

Pineyro regained his balance and took a step in Lugo-Gutierrez's direction, and that's when Lugo-Gutierrez lifted the front of his shirt, pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot Pineyro once in the chest, killing him, the report said.

The entire incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras, the report said. No other injuries were reported.

When he was questioned by detectives, Lugo-Gutierrez "indicated that the victim was not armed with a weapon prior to the shooting incident," the report said.

Lugo-Gutierrez was booked into Miami-Dade's jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The incident left onlookers and shoppers stunned.

"It’s just someone getting in line, why destroy your life in five seconds?" shopper Rafael Pedie said. "What’s the point? One dead and one ruin his life."

