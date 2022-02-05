One Dead After Shooting Inside Coral Gables Publix

A man is dead after a shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident which occurred near the 1550 block of Douglas Road.

MDPD says the preliminary information shows that two men were arguing while standing in line to pay. The subject produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the shooter was taken into custody.

No other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.