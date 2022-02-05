Miami-Dade

One Dead After Shooting Inside Coral Gables Publix

Getty Images

A man is dead after a shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident which occurred near the 1550 block of Douglas Road.

MDPD says the preliminary information shows that two men were arguing while standing in line to pay. The subject produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the shooter was taken into custody.

No other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police DepartmentPublix
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us