Man who attacked TSA officers at MIA caused plane to be diverted day earlier: TSA

Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, was arrested Saturday at MIA on three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of battery on a person 65 or older, Miami-Dade jail records showed

A man arrested over the weekend for an "unprovoked" attack on Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Airport over the weekend had caused a flight to be diverted a day earlier, officials said.

Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, was arrested Saturday at MIA on three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of battery on a person 65 or older, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

In a statement Wednesday, a TSA spokesperson said a supervisory officer and another officer were assaulted by a passenger in an "unprovoked" attack at a security checkpoint.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the checkpoint and arrested the passenger.

The TSA spokesperson said the same passenger had been involved in a separate incident a day earlier during which he caused an inflight disturbance that caused a flight to be diverted to MIA.

During his appearance in bond court, it was learned McDougall is from Canada and was traveling home from Peru. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"This unprovoked and brash physical attack against our employees, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the traveling public and the security of our aviation system, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the TSA spokesperson's statement read. "TSA is working with law enforcement and will pursue independent enforcement actions against this individual."

