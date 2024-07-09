Man who choked woman in violent sexual battery in Golden Beach arrested: Police

A man who allegedly choked a woman during a violent sexual battery in Golden Beach has been arrested, authorities said.

Gabriel A. Flores, 24, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery, battery, and indecent exposure, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gabriel A. Flores

The alleged incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday on Ocean Boulevard along the beach.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, said she was walking in the area when she was called over by a man, Flores, who was exposing himself and masturbating, an arrest report said.

She turned around and tried to flee by climbing over a fence but he followed her and punched her in the face, causing visible lacerations, the report said.

The woman fell to the ground and he started to choke her, then groped her and sexually battered her, the report said.

She struggled to free herself and screamed for help as he fled on foot.

The report doesn't say how police found Flores, who told investigators he could not recall anything before he invoked his right to an attorney.

Flores was arrested and booked into jail. In court Tuesday, a judge set Flores' bond at $102,000.