Man wounded in shootout with BSO deputies in Pompano Beach facing charges

The man who was wounded in a shootout with Broward Sheriff's deputies in Pompano Beach this week is now facing charges in the incident.

Scott Simonelli, 51, faces two charges of aggravated assault on an officer in the Tuesday night incident, records showed.

Officials said Simonelli fired more than 16 shots at deputies who'd responded to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 8th Street after Simonelli allegedly opened fire on his neighbors.

Scott Simonelli

Deputies' bodyworn cameras and surveillance showed deputies returning fire on Simonelli, who was struck three times.

Simonelli was hospitalized and was expected to be booked into jail once he recovers.

No deputies were injured in the shootout.

At a news conference Wednesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said authorities had multiple encounters with Simonelli in the past where he threatened violence.

Tony also said Simonelli legally owned several guns. He used a semi-automatic rifle in the shootout, Tony said.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative assignment, which is BSO policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.