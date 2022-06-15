Broward County

Man's Body Found Floating in Pompano Beach Canal

Homicide detectives are investigating the man's death

By NBC 6

Broward Sheriff's Office officials respond after a man's body was found floating in a Pompano Beach canal on June 14, 2022.
NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered floating in a canal in Pompano Beach Tuesday night.

The body was found just after 6 p.m. in the area of Southeast 11th Avenue and Pompano Canal, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies and BSO's Marine Patrol responded and recovered the man's body. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
