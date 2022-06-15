Man's Body Found Floating in Pompano Beach Canal

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered floating in a canal in Pompano Beach Tuesday night.

The body was found just after 6 p.m. in the area of Southeast 11th Avenue and Pompano Canal, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies and BSO's Marine Patrol responded and recovered the man's body. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.