Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the bay in Miami Beach Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police officials said they responded to a call of a body in the bay near 45th Street and Collins Avenue.

Officers found the man's body in the water near the dock, officials said.

An investigation was ongoing. No other information was immediately known.

