Man's Body Pulled From NW Miami-Dade Lake

Divers pulled the body of a man from a lake Monday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded before 10:30 a.m. to the area of NW 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard after an anonymous caller reported a body floating in a lake near an apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers retrieved the man's body from the water and determined he was deceased, police said.

Police are launching a death investigation and the manner of death will be investigated by the county's medical examiner's office.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.