Miami-Dade County

Man's Body Pulled From NW Miami-Dade Lake

NBC 6

Divers pulled the body of a man from a lake Monday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded before 10:30 a.m. to the area of NW 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard after an anonymous caller reported a body floating in a lake near an apartment complex.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers retrieved the man's body from the water and determined he was deceased, police said.

Police are launching a death investigation and the manner of death will be investigated by the county's medical examiner's office.

Local

Jacksonville 4 hours ago

Officials: Small Plane Crash Kills 2 People in Florida

fatal crash 4 hours ago

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Miami

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us