Marine heat wave: As Florida waters reach record-temperatures, is it safe to swim?

A weather phenomenon called El Nino, combined with climate change, has led to record-breaking temperatures across South Florida. A marine heat wave means that beaches aren't providing relief.

Feels-like temperatures have reached 105-degrees across South Florida.

Waters off the southern coast of the Florida reached never-before-seen temperatures in 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

The ocean water temperatures are expected to rise throughout the summer, and 50% of the water is expected to be undergoing a heat wave by September. Usually, only 10% of the world's oceans are warm enough to meet the criteria for a marine heat wave.

Most years, cooling off by the beach is the natural solution to excessive heat on land.

But with waters this hot, is it still safe to swim?

The answer is yes - but with caveats.

You should take similar precautions as you would when dealing with heat on the land, because hot waters combined with hot air temperatures can lead to overheating.

This can manifest as heat exhaustion, and if untreated, lead to heat stroke.

Here are some ways to stay safe in the heat this summer: