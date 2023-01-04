Martin County Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Mother on New Year's Eve

Martin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a woman's death just before New Year's Day that landed her son in jail and charged with the murder.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports neighbors of 58-year-old Christina Diorio got a text message from someone in her home in Port Salerno on December 30 saying they needed help.

Once they arrived the next morning, deputies found Diorio's body and her 34-year-old son Darren Pouncey. He had blood on his hands and asked a neighbor for a gun.

“It was apparent there were significant injuries to the victim indicating it was a homicide," Martin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan DuLac said. “In speaking with the family, there was concerns about treatment of the mother by the son, however there was no documented domestic violence incidents or anything like that we have come across at this point."

Pouncey was arrested on a warrant for a pre-trial violation in a DUI case and the murder charge was added this week. Investigators said no weapon was found and Diorio was likely beat to death.

“He did not tell us any reason why. He would not explain or admit that he had done it," said DuLac.

Pouncey remains in a Martin County jail with no bond.