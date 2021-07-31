Massive Rally With Music Calling for Freedom in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

A rally calling for freedom and a change in leadership in three Caribbean and South American nations will take place Saturday in downtown Miami.

The event, scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. inside Bayfront Park, is expected to bring large crowds into the city of Miami and is calling for freedom in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“We had the obligation to take the leadership for this cry of Freedom for Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Our objective today is to ask and demand that the administration of President Biden and the entire world take forceful and precise actions against the brutal Castro dictatorship which has oppressed the Cuban people for more than 62 years, and for many decades the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan people”. Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo said in a statement.

Among the list of performers expected to attend include Pitbull, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Willy Chirino and actor Andy Garcia.

“This is not a concert, this is a call for freedom united in one voice, and most importantly, this is the moment of unity,” Carollo added.

Officials are urging those attending to use public transportation to help with the expected crowds. Parking will be available for $5 at the College Station Garage, Courthouse Center Garage, James L. Knight Center Garage, Maurice Ferre Park and Lot 19 along Biscayne Boulevard.

The event comes after the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Friday against Cuba's national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist government following this month's protests on the island.

The Police Nacional Revolcionaria and the agency's director and deputy director, Oscar Callejas Valcarce and Eddie Sierra Arias, were targeted in the latest sanctions announced by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The police are part of Cuba's interior ministry, which was already the subject of a blanket designation by the Trump administration back in January.

"We hear the cries of freedom coming from the island. The United States is taking concerted action to bolster the cause of the Cuban people,” President Joe Biden said at the start of a White House meeting with Cuban Americans not long after Treasury announced the sanctions.

Others present included L. Felice Gorordo, CEO of the company eMerge Americas; Ana Sofía Peláez, founder of the Miami Freedom Project, and Miami's former mayor, Manny Díaz, and Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.