A massive fire destroyed more than three dozen cars at a scrapyard along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Monday, authorities said.

There were no injuries and no buildings were threatened at the scrapyard in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a tweet.

FORT PIERCE At 6:39 AM, units were dispatched to the 2600 block of Center Rd. Crews arrived to find several vehicles on fire at a local scrapyard. It’s estimated 35-40 vehicles damaged. There were no injuries and no structures threatened. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/FQGBLvA9ky — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) November 16, 2020

Firefighters estimated that between 35 and 40 cars were destroyed.

A cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.