Massive Rainfall Causes Flooding Across South Florida With More Rain Expected Thursday

Portions of South Florida are dealing with major flooding Thursday after massive rainfall with the arrival of the latest front moving through the area.

The city of Wilton Manors had nearly three inches of rain Wednesday while Hibiscus Island had 2.75 inches of rain. Further south in Miami-Dade County, Edgewater had 2.41 inches while Coral Gables had nearly two inches of rain.

Drivers splashed through streets with some cars stalling out in the high waters.

South Florida will be dodging raindrops for parts of Thursday before cooler weather arrives in your First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Coming out of the apartment here, absolutely flooded," one resident of Miami said Wednesday night. "Most of Miami seems to be, it’s an absolute disaster. I mean there was just no possible way to get out of this building, I mean we’re in the ocean here basically on the street.”

While much of the wet weather ended overnight, a few showers will pop up on the front end of Thursday as a northeast wind becomes established.

Look for a high of 81 Thursday, with a more pleasant feel thanks to a pool of dry air swinging through the area.

The lower humidity will hold on to end the work week as bright skies and breezy conditions become established Friday afternoon.

Highs will return to the mid-80s for the weekend with a mainly dry forecast to carry through Sunday.

Temperatures remain above average into next week with shower chances increasing by Monday.