MDFR's Flood Response Team Helps Residents Impacted by Tropical System

After parts of Miami-Dade County were underwater due to major flooding from Potential Tropical Cyclone One, the county's Fire Rescue team deployed its flood response assets.

The unit went to the northern part of the county, where heavy flooding made some streets not able to be driven on. MDFR assisted in getting several drivers to safety after their cars got stuck.

MDFR reminds residents it is never safe to drive or walk in flood water and to not underestimate the power of water, as it takes just six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult.

To report flooding in your neighborhood, dial 311 in Miami-Dade.

