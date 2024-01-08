Urology medical assistant at Weston hospital secretly filmed victims urinating: Police

A man who worked in the urology department of a South Florida hospital has been accused of secretly recording victims while they urinated.

Jeremy Galindo Ciocon, 31, of Weston, faces charges of video voyeurism, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities said Ciocon, a medical assistant in the urology department of the Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, used two iPhones to secretly film victims as they went to the restroom "for his own sexual arousal/gratification."

On Friday, one victim who used the restroom found a cellphone "actively recording" her while she was urinating, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic Florida said Ciocon has since been removed from his position.

"We are strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. Once we were notified of the situation, this employee was immediately removed, and the authorities were contacted," a statement read. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation and are also conducting our own internal review. We care deeply about patient and caregiver safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated."

Ciocon has since bonded out of jail. His attorney told NBC6 they were in the "fact-gathering stage" and declined to comment further.