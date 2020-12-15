Meet One of Miami's Only Black Santas This Weekend

A local theater company in Liberty City is bringing one of Miami's only Black Santas to town.

You can meet him this weekend on Dec. 19 and 20 virtually or at Fantasy Theatre Factory, where he'll be spreading cheer, joy and diversity.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Luckner “Lucky” Bruno of Fantasy Theatre Factory.

SHELI: How can people experience the magic of Christmas this weekend?

BUCKNER: You can come on down to Sandrell Rivers Theatre and you can enjoy the magic in person, socially distanced, safe and sanitized, temperature checks at the door, hand sanitizers, plexiglass shield -- or if you'd like to do it from the safety of your own home, it can be done virtually and you can look us up at FTFShows.com

SHELI: We’re so used to seeing a particular image of Santa. Drive home the significance of Black Santa and why diversity is so critical for the man in the red suit?

BUCKNER: It is so important for you to feel like you're a part of the discussion. It is so important to feel like you're being invited to the table, and I, myself, personally knows what that feels like. The very first time I saw a Black Santa in the mall was with my mom in 1989. Just being a little kid and looking around and seeing that for the first time, I feel like I'm a part of this. It isn't just something I'm an alien creature to, this is something for me, for me, too.

I feel like in the midst of so much negative, ugliness, it's so much more important to bring out that joy, bring out that humanity, bring out that we're all in this, we're all one and that's why Black Santa.

Tickets are $5.00 and you can learn more here: https://www.ftfshows.com/