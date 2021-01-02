Memorial Health Care Workers Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Some Memorial Healthcare workers said they are looking toward a new normal after receiving their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday.

This comes as more is being done to push the vaccine, while a new variant of the virus has been reported in Florida.

“I got the shot today because it’s time to put an end to this pandemic,” said Dr. Keisha Raphael, the Vice-Chief of Anesthesiology at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Memorial Healthcare System said Raphael is among the first frontline healthcare workers in the nation to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a light for us at the end of the tunnel to be able to get back to a new normal,” Raphael said.

More vaccines are coming for the public, first, to people 65 years old and older.

Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale is preparing for that transition to become a vaccine site, city officials telling NBC 6 it’s coming soon.

Dr. Randy Katz, the Medical Director of Emergency Services at Memorial Regional Hospital, also received a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He hopes to encourage others.

“As healthcare providers we have to set an example for the community and demonstrated this is a safe and effective vaccine that will eventually get us through this pandemic,” he said.

Getting through this pandemic will take time.

Florida just reported its first case of a more contagious variant of the virus, just up I-95 in Martin County.

The state’s health department said the patient is in his 20’s and has no travel history.

Katz is pushing for vaccinations.

”The likelihood have any severe adverse reaction is extremely low much lower than the complications of acquiring the COVID virus and potentially die from complications of the virus,” he said.

Raphael hopes this helps to ease fears.

“I know you guys are nervous and apprehensive but the science is there to trust it and know that we’re doing all that we can as healthcare workers and scientist to put an end to this pandemic,” she said.

The Holiday Park testing site was closed Saturday, with signs saying it will reopen on Tuesday.

However, it’s not yet clear when vaccines will be given out.

For the public, 65 years old or older wanting to get the vaccine, you must live in Broward County and make an appointment https://browardcovidvaccine.com

The vaccine is free to the public.