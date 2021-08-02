Memorial Healthcare Feeds Frontline Workers Free Lunch as Token of Appreciation

The Memorial Healthcare System and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation are footing the bill to feed over 1,600 employees at all their locations this week to say "thank you" for all the hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, 500 lunches were served to staff at the Hollywood location.

"We just knew that our employees needed a boost and we're also hoping the community rallies to start making donations again to our COVID-19 fund," said Sharon Truske with the hospital foundation.

As cases of the virus and now the Delta variant continues to go up, these health care workers are continuing their work on the front lines.

"We've seen such an increase in the number of patients within this past couple of weeks being admitted to our ICU. We've been doing this for a year and a half now and you know with the Delta variant it's gotten extremely worse," said Susan Piligian, a Nurse Practitioner in the ICU department.

The "thank you" meals continue all week at all Memorial Hospital locations.