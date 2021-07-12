Miami Beach

Men Could Face Homicide Charges in Death of Tourist at South Beach Hotel

21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor have been behind bars since March in connection with the death of 24-year-old Christine Englehardt in Miami Beach

By NBC 6

Christine Englehardt
Facebook

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Monday that they are investigating homicide charges in the case against two North Carolina men accused of drugging and raping a Pennsylvania woman who was later found dead in her South Beach hotel room.

The two men, 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor, have been behind bars since March in connection with the death of 24-year-old Christine Englehardt in Miami Beach.

Collier and Taylor have been charged with sexual battery, burglary and theft but have not yet been charged in connection with Englehardt's death.

Investigators say Collier and Taylor drugged and raped Englehardt before stealing her phone and credit cards back on March 18. Surveillance footage appears to show the two men walking with Englehardt into her hotel that night.

Englehardt, who was visiting Miami Beach for Spring Break, was later found dead in her hotel room.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor

A Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's report released on Monday gives Englehardt's cause of death as "prone positioning while under the influence of Fentanyl and Ethanol."

According to the report, the men gave Englehardt a green pill resembling oxycodone, and after they were arrested, officers confiscated two green pills from them.

A portion of a pill was submitted for testing and disclosed the presence of Fentanyl, the report said.

Collier and Taylor remained behind bars without bond Monday.

