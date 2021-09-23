Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run Brings Road Closures to Downtown Miami Thursday

It's an annual event making a return Thursday when runners lace up their sneakers for the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run through downtown Miami.

Over 4,000 participants from over 200 companies are expected to take part one year after the event was held virtually due to the COVID pandemic.

All staff members for the 2021 event have been fully vaccinated and social distancing will be enforced at this year's event. All race participants are encouraged to wear face coverings when not running or eating and drinking.

With the event's return comes road closures ahead of the 6:45 p.m. start, including the closures listed below:

Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5 th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer 2-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza.

St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer 2-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza. Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. SE 3 rd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 rd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. SE 3 rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. SE 2 nd St. from SE 3 rd Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

St. from SE 3 Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. North River Dr. from SW 2 nd St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. NW 5 th St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 5 th Ave. from NW 5 th St. to NW 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ave. from NW 5 St. to NW 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 4 th St. from NW 5 th Ave. to NW 4 th Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

St. from NW 5 Ave. to NW 4 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. NW 4 th Ave. from NW 4 th St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ave. from NW 4 St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd Ct. from NW 5 th St. to NW 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ct. from NW 5 St. to NW 3 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd St. from NW 3 rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

St. from NW 3 Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. North Miami Ave. from NW 3 rd St. to NE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. to NE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. NE 2 nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 nd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. NE 2 nd Ave. from NE 2 nd St. to NE 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Ave. from NE 2 St. to NE 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the event, click on this link.