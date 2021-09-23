Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run Brings Road Closures to Downtown Miami Thursday

It's an annual event making a return Thursday when runners lace up their sneakers for the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run through downtown Miami.
Over 4,000 participants from over 200 companies are expected to take part one year after the event was held virtually due to the COVID pandemic.
All staff members for the 2021 event have been fully vaccinated and social distancing will be enforced at this year's event. All race participants are encouraged to wear face coverings when not running or eating and drinking.
With the event's return comes road closures ahead of the 6:45 p.m. start, including the closures listed below:
- Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer 2-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza.
- Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- SE 3rd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3rd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
- SE 3rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- SE 2nd St. from SE 3rd Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
- North River Dr. from SW 2nd St. to NW 5th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
- NW 5th St. from North River Dr. to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- NW 5th Ave. from NW 5th St. to NW 4th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- NW 4th St. from NW 5th Ave. to NW 4th Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
- NW 4th Ave. from NW 4th St. to NW 5th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- NW 3rd Ct. from NW 5th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
- North Miami Ave. from NW 3rd St. to NE 2nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- NE 2nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2nd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
- NE 2nd Ave. from NE 2nd St. to NE 4th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.
- NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
