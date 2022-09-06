Miami Beach Bandshell Added to Noteworthy List of Historic Places

The Miami Beach Bandshell has officially been added to the prestigious National Register of Historic Places.

The register represents the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation in recognition of their importance to local communities.

Since its construction, the bandshell has served as a community center and gathering place for North Beach residents.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 60-year-old outdoor amphitheater is known for its geometric expression of Miami modernist architecture as it is for hosting national television audiences and showcasing local talent.

Designed by Normal M. Giller and opened to the public in 1962, the venue served as the winter home of “The Mike Douglas Show” during the 1970s, drawing big names like Jackie Gleason, Burt Reynolds, Milton Berle, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, singer-composer Bobby Goldsboro and comedian Foster Brooks among others.

The Miami Beach City Commission designated the bandshell as a local historic site on Oct. 27, 2021.

Miami Beach Bandshell Added to National Register of Historic Places

— The historic amphitheater was designed by renowned architect Norman Giller —



Details: https://t.co/dKdAF1rAU7 pic.twitter.com/MTMQawsdDM — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 6, 2022

“The bandshell is the last surviving structure of its kind in Miami Beach out of four that once brought entertainment to the post-W.W. II generation,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “Now that the city has completed an important renovation to the complex, the bandshell is well positioned to welcome another generation of Miami Beach residents and visitors with top-notch entertainment and cultural programming.”

The Rhythm Foundation took over management of the Bandshell from the city in 2015 and since then, they host over 100 events per year, including music concerts, movies, dance and other special events.

The Miami Bandshell is kicking off its 35th anniversary season with a schedule of different music acts and events that can be found on its website.