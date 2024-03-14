Miami Beach commissioner confronts chief over police presence at pro-Palestinian protest

A Miami Beach commissioner and the police chief had a tense exchange during a recent meeting after the commissioner expressed frustration over what he believed wasn't enough of a law enforcement presence to protect the Jewish community during a recent pro-Palestinian protest.

At a commission meeting Wednesday, officials voted unanimously to set parameters for reasonable time, place and manner restrictions for protests. But before the voting took place, some video clips of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside of a synagogue last month sparked some heated remarks from Commissioner David Suarez.

"Where was the police?" Suarez asked Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones.

"Present, at the location," Jones replied.

Suarez then claimed he saw only one police officer present.

"They were present inside the location, and in the inside as well," the chief said.

The video shows elderly people leaving the event and crossing the street as protesters held signs and chanted.

"Elderly Jews came out of a synagogue and walked down the street and were verbally accosted," Suarez said. "... What I saw on those videos was unacceptable ... It was unacceptable. If that was a KKK rally, things would have been different."

Miami Beach Police provided NBC6 drone footage and city camera clips that show the police presence outside the synagogue on Feb. 25.

"In fact, uniform police officers — we had 22 officers there. Four of those police officers was inside the synagogue," Jones said in the meeting.

In a statement, the chief emphasized his commitment to the safety of every resident in the city, including the Jewish community.

"A meticulous operational plan was crafted for this ticketed event, and our department worked diligently to implement a staffing plan to ensure the safety and security of all attendees and participants," the statement said in part. "Upholding the provisions of the United States Constitution and prioritizing the protection of all who live, work, and visit in our city remains my top priorities."

In a statement to NBC6 on Thursday, Suarez said he stands by every word he said to the police chief.

"It is reprehensible and inexcusable for Jewish people to be exposed at any time, much less while they commute to and from their places of worship, by pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters without an abundance of police protection by our department," his statement continued. "Miami Beach has a long history of supporting the Jewish people and state of Israel. It is part of our city’s fabric. I am fed up with the antisemitic influences, presence, and movement in our nation, and definitely will not tolerate it within the City of Miami Beach. Miami Beach’s police department must make this a priority, or we need a new Chief of Police quickly."