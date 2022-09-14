Miami Beach Commissioners Approve Ban on Smoking Cigarettes on Beaches, Parks

A ban on smoking cigarettes and nicotine on public beaches and city parks in Miami Beach has been approved by commissioners.

The ordinance was approved by commissioners at a public hearing Wednesday morning and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Anyone who violates the ban could face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail, but arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said.

Vaping and the smoking of unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez introduced the measure, saying it was in the interest of public health and the environment.

But at least one commissioner, Ricky Arriola, was against the ban. Arriola said he was against smoking but argued that beach picnics create more litter and said enforcing the law would be a challenge.

The measure comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law giving local jurisdictions the authority to regulate smoking on public beaches and in city parks.