Miami Beach Entertainment District Under New 8 PM Curfew

MIAMI BEACH, Fl. — Miami Beach police are shutting the party down early for spring breakers with a new 8pm curfew in effect in the entertainment district.

“I just feel like it’s really not fair,” said visitor Heather Price. “People paid a lot of money to come all the way out here just not to do all the activities they wanted to do.”

“I think the curfew is ridiculous,” said another student. “We just want to come out here, party.”

Large crowds and nights of back to back chaos has caused city leaders to take drastic action.

“Our city right now in this area has become a tinder,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“We cannot have a policy of simply hoping that it’s not lit. We have to act before one of those incidents happen.”

Restaurants and bars must be closed by 8pm. Sidewalk cafes must close by 7pm.

The MacArthur, Venetian, and Julia Turtle Causeways will be closed from 9pm until 6am.

The roads will only be open to residents, hotel guests, and people who work on the beach.

“We feel that this is necessary not only to protect our residents but our visitors including our spring breakers who we want to keep safe,” said Raul Aguila, Miami Beach City Manager.

The new curfew is drawing criticism from some business owners.

“We’re just getting back on our feet and now it’s like we’re getting set back,” said Stephanie Vitori, owner of Cheeseburger Baby on Washington Avenue.

Vitori says the 8pm curfew is going to hurt business.

“Let’s all work together instead of just putting a hammer, businesses closed. This is what it is,” Vitori said.