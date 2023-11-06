Miami Beach firefighters deploy to Israel to fill in for first responders

Local leaders and community members, as well as fellow first responders, gathered at Miami Beach Fire Rescue Station No. 2 Monday morning for a special sendoff for eight firefighters heading to Israel to volunteer in the war-torn nation.

Mayor Dan Gelber told NBC6 that he received a call from Fire Rescue Capt. Adonis Garcias, who also serves as president of the city's firefighters union, requesting the opportunity to deploy to Israel and help fill in for first responders there who have been called into military service.

"The reason they wanted to go is simply because of who they are," Gelber said. "These are people who've gone to Haiti after the earthquake. They watched as Israeli forces came to help us in Champlain Towers after that terrible collapse, and they felt like this was a place they needed to be."

The sendoff began with a surprise procession from children at a local Jewish school, singing songs, waving the Israeli flag, and sharing cards with the firefighters to thank them for their service.

"I want to thank our families. Without their support, it wouldn't be possible," Garcias said. "I look forward to doing what we're going to do."

According to a release, the firefighters will be deployed for two weeks, traveling first to Tel Aviv, and then given assignments there, Jerusalem or Haifa as needed, through the Emergency Volunteers Project. The nonprofit was formed in Israel, with the goal of providing assistance during times of emergency, such as natural disasters, and large-scale incidents of terrorism or war, according to its website.

"Today, I'm sending eight members of my family to a war zone, and you can imagine how I feel," City Manager Alina Hudak said. "Please, stay safe. We'll be waiting for you when you get back."

The tearful goodbye concluded with a singing of the national anthem. The firefighters were also presented with an American flag.

"I cannot wait to take this flag to Israel and fly it at the stations we're going to be at, with the Israeli flag," Garcias said.

In October, Miami Beach City Commissioners voted to authorize international travel for any firefighters wishing to volunteer, with travel expenses to be paid by Temple Beth Shalom and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. According to a release, the firefighters will receive one day of training with Israel's National Fire and Rescue Authority prior to their assignments.

A spokesperson said that this is the first time Miami Beach's city firefighters will be traveling to an active war zone. Gelber added that he expects more firefighters may want to follow in the footsteps of those who deployed Monday.