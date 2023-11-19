Miami Beach

Miami Beach firefighters return home after volunteering in Israel

NBC6 cameras were at the ceremony Sunday morning and captured the emotional welcome home for the firefighters.

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The eight Miami Beach firefighters that volunteered to travel to Israel returned home this Sunday and were welcomed back by their families, friends, fellow firefighters, local officials and Miami Beach residents.

The firefighters spent two-weeks in Israel after they were called into military service following the October 7th attacks.

According to a release, they have been stationed in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa through the Emergency Volunteers Project, which provides assistance to the State of Israel during times of emergency.

The group responded to all types of emergencies from house fires, car crashes, to homes hit by rockets.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachIsrael
