Miami Beach Holds Candle-Light Vigil Amid Surfside Tragedy

The Fourth of July holiday was marked with somber tones in South Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 27 dead and more than 115 missing under rubble.

A candle-light vigil took place Sunday night in Miami Beach for the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominiums complex in Surfside, Florida.

It's the latest #SurfsideStrong act of solidarity. Police boats also participated by shining lights for the families of those affected.

Neighboring Miami Beach typically hosts one of the region's most spectacular fireworks displays, but officials canceled its show for the second straight year out of respect for the families. The show could not go on last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation did not stop individuals from lighting off their own fireworks on the beachfront to celebrate America's independence.