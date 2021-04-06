Miami Beach Lifts 8 p.m. Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach announced Tuesday it is lifting the 8 p.m. curfew that officials imposed to curb spring break crowds in the city's South Beach entertainment district.

Commissioners voted to establish the Thursday-Sunday curfew back in March after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people in a spring break hot spot.

However, the countywide curfew remains in effect from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Miami-Dade officials are set to lift that curfew next week.

Officials also announced that a license plate reader police detail will be present on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10.

Additionally, all sidewalk café operations, including expanded outdoor restaurant seating, will be suspended in the entertainment district starting Thursday and through the morning of Monday, April 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This will not apply to the Española Way corridor between Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Avenue.