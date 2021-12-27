Miami Beach Man Accused of Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl

A Miami Beach man is behind bars after police say he had been molesting his 11-year-old neighbor for almost three years.

Jaime Leon Pineda, 49, was arrested Friday and remains booked in Miami-Dade jail as of Monday, according to online records.

The victim told police Pineda has been molesting her since January of 2019, an arrest report said. Pineda is accused of touching the victim inappropriately, calling her sexual terms of endearment, asking her for pictures, and sending her pictures of his genitals.

He also allegedly threatened the victim with harming her family if she told anyone about what he was doing, the report said.

Pineda faces multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and luring or enticing a child, the arrest report stated. Attorney information was not available.