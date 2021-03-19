Miami Beach Mayhem: Cops Use Pepper Balls on Crowd, Make Arrests After Restaurant Brawl

Miami Beach Police officers used pepper balls to disperse a large crowd after a wild fight broke out at a restaurant on Ocean Drive Thursday night.

According to arrest reports, officers responded to Kantina Restaurant at 834 Ocean Drive in response to a fight.

Cell phone footage from a witness who was at the restaurant showed fists flying and people scrambing to get away from the fighters.

A restaurant server told police that tables were being overturned and silverware was being thrown as weapons, the arrest reports said.

The cell phone footage showed officers arriving at the scene a short time later.

"Pepper balls were deployed against the ground to disperse the large crowd," the police reports said.

Police said multiple people were arrested for disorderly conduct at the scene.

Miami Beach officials have vowed to crack down this year on what they say are out-of-control spring break crowds, adding more officers, enforcing laws more stringently, and closing streets.

Despite the new measures, there has been some violence reported, including a fatal shooting of a man earlier this week.