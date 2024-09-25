Miami Beach

Miami Beach will no longer increase parking fees

The increased parking rates were supposed to take effect on Oct. 1.

By NBC6

The city of Miami Beach announced Wednesday that it will no longer increase parking fees for visitors and residents.

The increased parking rates were supposed to take effect on Oct. 1.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"Parking rates scheduled to increase every 5 years for residents and non-residents have been suspended. There will be no parking rate increase on October 1, 2024 as previously scheduled," the city posted on its X account.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The parking rates included an increase from $4 to $6 for non-city residents to park on the street in South Beach and a $1 increase for residents parking on on-street spaces, parking garages and surface lots.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us