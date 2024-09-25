Miami Beach will no longer increase parking fees

The city of Miami Beach announced Wednesday that it will no longer increase parking fees for visitors and residents.

The increased parking rates were supposed to take effect on Oct. 1.

"Parking rates scheduled to increase every 5 years for residents and non-residents have been suspended. There will be no parking rate increase on October 1, 2024 as previously scheduled," the city posted on its X account.

Parking rates scheduled to increase every 5 years for residents and non-residents have been suspended. There will be no parking rate increase on October 1, 2024 as previously scheduled. pic.twitter.com/7uz9jcjGcE — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 25, 2024

The parking rates included an increase from $4 to $6 for non-city residents to park on the street in South Beach and a $1 increase for residents parking on on-street spaces, parking garages and surface lots.