You'll be paying more to park in Miami Beach starting next month

If you frequent Miami Beach, you'll soon be paying more to park.

Street parking in South Beach is set to increase from $4 to $6 an hour for non-city residents starting on Oct. 1.

And if you live on the beach, you'll also be paying more.

A $1 hourly rate for those registered in the Resident Parking Discount Program will double to $2 for on-street spaces, parking garages and surface lots.

Those same residents will also have to pay a daily flat rate of $8 per day at the 46 Street and Collins Avenue beachfront municipal lot, an increase from the current $6, according to information on Miami Beach's website.

Visitor passes purchased by registered zone residents are also going up, from $3 to $4 per 24-hour period.

This is the first time Miami Beach has imposed parking rate increases since 2015.

Parking in Miami-Dade has become a pressing issue for its residents, marked by annual price hikes that contrast starkly with cities offering free street parking worldwide. In most Miami neighborhoods, sidewalks are monetized, requiring fees that escalate each year.

For instance, according to NBC6 in 2018, hourly rates in Little River surged from $1.75 to $2.50, with Wynwood seeing the steepest increase from $1.25 to $3 per hour. Fast-forward to July 2024, and Wynwood's rates have climbed further to $3.40 per hour and $6.65 for two hours. In contrast, Time Out reported in 2018 that Bayfront Park's hourly rate was $3.50, but by 2024, it had soared to $10.

For residents in a county like Miami-Dade, with its large population, hot climate, and long distances, the need for personal vehicles is more pressing. With public transportation ranked 52nd out of 100 cities, many rely heavily on their cars.

While parking fees contribute to street repairs, cleaning projects, and other improvements, the combined costs of parking, gas, and other driving expenses can be a significant burden for drivers.