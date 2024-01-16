Miami businessmen seek to remove Commissioner Joe Carollo from office

Two Miami businessmen who won a multi-million dollar verdict against Commissioner Joe Carollo are now seeking to remove him from office.

Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla filed a complaint in court on Tuesday, arguing that Carollo violated the Citizens' Bill of Rights under the Miami City Charter and therefore must immediately forfeit his position in office.

Carollo was found liable in June in a federal civil lawsuit brought by Fuller and Pinilla, who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

A federal court directed a U.S. Marshal to seize the assets of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in order to enforce the more than $63 million judgment against him from last year.

Fuller — the owner of the Ball and Chain restaurant and club in Little Havana — and Pinilla claimed Carollo weaponized the city’s police and code enforcement departments to shut down several of their businesses in Little Havana because they supported his political opponent.

The jury found Carollo violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights and awarded them more than $63 million.

In Tuesday's complaint, Fuller and Pinilla provided the verdict and judgment against Carollo, saying the commissioner, "as a 'public official' who was found 'by the court to have willfully violated' the Citizens' Bill of Rights, must immediately 'forfeit his or her office or employment.'"

The courts have already ordered Carollo's assets to be seized and his wages garnished.

Carollo has maintained his innocence.