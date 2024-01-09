U.S. Marshal directed to seize Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's assets

A federal court directed a U.S. Marshal to seize the assets of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in order to enforce the more than $63 million judgment against him.

In a writ of execution filed Tuesday, the United States District Court ordered the marshal of the Southern District of Florida to seize Carollo's cash, goods and land.

A federal court has ordered the City of Miami to garnish the wages of Commissioner Joe Carollo, months after two businessmen won a $63 million civil lawsuit against him.

Carollo was found liable in June in a federal civil lawsuit brought by two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

The jury found Carollo violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights and awarded them more than $63 million.

Bill Fuller, the owner of the Ball and Chain restaurant and club in Little Havana, and fellow businessman Martin Pinilla claimed Carollo weaponized the city’s police and code enforcement departments to shut down several of their businesses in Little Havana because they supported his political opponent.

Carollo spoke out to NBC6 after the court ordered the city to garnish his wages.

"I think this is another ploy by these characters," Carollo said. "We gave them five, six months ago all the information they need that I'm a head of a household, I maintain my family. By law, they cannot take a penny from my salaries or wages. That's the law that a first-year law student knows, but they're going forward anyway."