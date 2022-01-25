Miami

Miami Catholic Priest Fathered Child With Woman: Archdiocese

Monsignor Chanel Jeanty serves as pastor at Saint James Catholic Church

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami priest who serves as a pastor at Saint James Catholic Church learned last month that he's the father of a child, the archdiocese said Tuesday.

Monsignor Chanel Jeanty discovered in December that he'd fathered the child from a relationship that ended over a year ago, the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archdiocese said the information didn't come from the child's mother but from another source.

Jeanty has reached out to the mother and plans to contribute to the support of the child, the archdiocese said.

"Monsignor Jeanty has already sought God's forgiveness, and he is asking for the forgiveness of his parishoners, who will be disappointed when they learn of his lapse," the archdiocese's statement read. "Monsignor Jeanty must face his parishoners and seek to regain their trust, as he continues to serve, and at the same time attends to his responsibilities to the child."

This article tagged under:

Miamiarchdiocese of miami
