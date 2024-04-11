Miami commissioners fire city attorney Victoria Mendez

Miami's city attorney, who was already on her way out, was fired Thursday.

In a 4-1 vote, the city commission voted to keep Victoria Mendez until June 11 in an advisory role.

Mendez was recently in the limelight for controversy related to Commissioner Joe Carollo as well as other lawsuits that have brought on a dark cloud over the city.

The vote shows the commission no longer had confidence in the city attorney.

Carollo was the only one who voted no.

