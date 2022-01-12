Miami Cops Fired by Former Chief Are Getting Their Jobs Back

At least three City of Miami police officers who were fired by former police chief Art Acevedo are getting their jobs back, the department confirmed Wednesday.

Among the officers reinstated are former Deputy Chief Ron Papier and his wife police Commander Nerly Papier, who were let go last year after the commander crashed her cruiser into a curb and blew out several tires.

The Papiers were accused of covering up the crash. An internal affairs investigation later cleared the commander of wrongdoing.

The firings took place under Acevedo, who himself was fired back in October after running afoul with city commissioners. He had accused the Papiers of not being honest about the incident.

Acevedo had no comment Wednesday about the reinstatements.

Miami Police also confirmed Luis Camacho has returned to his former position as sergeant-at-arms. He was suspended over allegations surrounding the security of Mayor Francis Suarez.

The police department said the interim police chief, who signed off the decision, was not available for an interview and did not have a statement.