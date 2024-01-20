Miami-Dade Animal Services hosts adoption event at Medley facility to address overpopulation

Facing overpopulation in its shelters, Miami-Dade County Animal Services hosted a specialty adoption event Saturday, in the hopes of finding permanent homes for approximately 150 dogs.

The Medley shelter on NW 74th Street has been used primarily as a location for quarantining dogs for medical reasons or otherwise, since the newer adoption facility was opened in 2016. But the previous location has been temporarily reactivated, according to a spokesperson, due to overpopulation challenges.

"It hurts my heart to see them in the kennels," previous adopter Betty Baez told NBC6. "They're looking at you with these sad eyes, like, 'I want to go. Take me home.'"

Baez said that her family had adopted several shelter dogs in the past.

"They become part of your family," she said. "It's a wonderful experience."

During Saturday's event, adoption fees were covered, thanks to the Miami Heat. The first five adopters also went home with a complimentary crate and bed to help ease the transition for their new pets.

"You get a little take-home start kit, where you're going to get treats, leash, collar, toys," Miami-Dade County Animal Services Public Information Officer Gabriella Dominguez.

A spokesperson added that they had approximately 600 dogs in their care, prior to Saturday's event, and would like to get that number down to at least 350.

"We have been seeing our numbers drop over the holidays with all the promotions and all the events that we're doing, and we're hoping it continues to do so," Dominguez said. "We're hoping to get back to that regulated population where we can actively take care and provide the best care possible for all those dogs."

Dominguez said that Miami-Dade County Animal Services has a greater population of medium- to large-sized dogs, which organizers would like to see adopted by loving families.

"The population crisis has affected our dog population," she said. "Thankfully, we don't have that issue with cats because we have about eight satellite locations across Petco and PetSmart where we send our cats to. So, most of our cats that are available for adoptions are in those areas."

For those unsure about adoption though, organizers encouraged foster and Pawventure program participation, as well as donation to the shelters.

"We are actually hoping the population continues to get lower and lower, that more people are actually willing to adopt instead of purchasing a dog," Dominguez said. "We have so many options available here. We have so many breeds, so many mutts, and they all have so much love to give."