Miami-Dade announces assistance program for residents with suspended driver's licenses

Miami-Dade announced Operation Green Light, an initiative that will reduce the costs of restoring the driver's license of county residents who have had it suspended for the reasons contemplated in this program.

According to the Clerk of Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County, Juan Fernández-Barquín, who authorized this operation, the objective is to help residents solve the problem.

"This initiative reduces the burden on our residents who want to do the right thing by paying their legal obligations," said Fernández-Barquín.

He explains that for 21 days he has authorized his office to "remove collection fees, which reduces residents' obligations and gives them the ability to establish a payment program, if necessary, to reinstate driver's licenses in some cases".

Generally, a driver's license suspension occurs when a person has unpaid traffic tickets, fails to comply or appear for a traffic citation, or accumulates suspension points, among others.

"The goal of Operation Green Light is to help as many residents as we can during this period."

All court-related financial obligations can be addressed from this Wednesday, April 10 through April 30, at times ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Coral Gables District Court: 3100 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134

3100 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134 Hialeah District Court: 111 E. 6th Street. Hialeah, FL 33010

111 E. 6th Street. Hialeah, FL 33010 Joseph Caleb Center Court: 5400 NW 22 Ave. Miami, FL 33142

5400 NW 22 Ave. Miami, FL 33142 Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center: 175 NW 1st Street. Miami, FL 33128

175 NW 1st Street. Miami, FL 33128 Miami Beach District Court: 1130 Washington Ave., Suite 200. Miami Beach FL 33139

1130 Washington Ave., Suite 200. Miami Beach FL 33139 Miami-Dade County Courthouse: East 22 NW First Street, Miami, Florida 33128

East 22 NW First Street, Miami, Florida 33128 North Dade Justice Center: 15555 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33160

15555 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33160 Richard E. Gerstein Justice Center: 1351 NW 12th ST. Miami, FL 33125

1351 NW 12th ST. Miami, FL 33125 South Dade Justice Center: 10710 SW 211 ST, Suite 1200. Miami, FL 33189

For more information on this initiative, you can visit: www.miamidadeclerk.gov/